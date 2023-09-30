Manavalakurichi unit of IREL observes 63rd Mines Safety Week

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Manavalakurichi unit of IREL (India) Limited, in association with the Tamil Nadu Mines Safety Association, observed the 63rd Mines Safety Week in Nagercoil recently. Mines Safety Week-2023 emphasised the theme 'safety for sustainable mining- a way of culture'.



Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) Prabhat Kumar graced the occasion in the presence of Southern Zone, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety Deo Kumar, IREL (India) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D Singh and other dignitaries. Manavalakurichi IREL Chief General Manager N Selvaraj welcomed the chief guests.



Addressing the gathering, IREL CMD Singh said the Manavalakuri unit of IREL has been securing awards for excellence and best practices since 1999. Prabhat Kumar said the online mode of procuring first class mines manager license had increased transparency in the sector. New guidelines for mining are about to be released, which will prioritise safety at the workplace to avoid accidents, he said.



The speakers on the occasion emphasised safety aspects to be followed during work hours. "At least 88% of the accidents could be avoided by following the stipulated norms regarding workplace safety and understanding the nature of works, while the remaining 12% could be avoided by bringing workplace risks to the attention of higher authorities at the right time," said Durai Kannu of India Cements.



To commemorate Mines Safety Week, the Manavalakurichi IREL unit conducted mechanical trade tests, elocution, and sports competitions among mine employees. The chief guest handed over certificates and awards to the winners of various competitions.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Manavalakurichi unit of IREL (India) Limited, in association with the Tamil Nadu Mines Safety Association, observed the 63rd Mines Safety Week in Nagercoil recently. Mines Safety Week-2023 emphasised the theme 'safety for sustainable mining- a way of culture'. Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) Prabhat Kumar graced the occasion in the presence of Southern Zone, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety Deo Kumar, IREL (India) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D Singh and other dignitaries. Manavalakurichi IREL Chief General Manager N Selvaraj welcomed the chief guests. Addressing the gathering, IREL CMD Singh said the Manavalakuri unit of IREL has been securing awards for excellence and best practices since 1999. Prabhat Kumar said the online mode of procuring first class mines manager license had increased transparency in the sector. New guidelines for mining are about to be released, which will prioritise safety at the workplace to avoid accidents, he said. The speakers on the occasion emphasised safety aspects to be followed during work hours. "At least 88% of the accidents could be avoided by following the stipulated norms regarding workplace safety and understanding the nature of works, while the remaining 12% could be avoided by bringing workplace risks to the attention of higher authorities at the right time," said Durai Kannu of India Cements. To commemorate Mines Safety Week, the Manavalakurichi IREL unit conducted mechanical trade tests, elocution, and sports competitions among mine employees. The chief guest handed over certificates and awards to the winners of various competitions.