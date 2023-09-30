Mayor blames NHAI for flooding of Dharapuram road

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Mayor N Dinesh Kumar slammed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for not constructing a drainage system along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital, which causes rainwater stagnation.

Speaking at the Disha Meeting on Friday, he said, “Two days ago, locals filed a complaint with civic officials about rainwater stagnating on Dharapuram Road in front of Tiruppur Medical College Hospital causing serious health threat to visitors and patients. For the past two years, I have been requesting the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct of drainage system along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital to avoid rainwater stagnation. As the location falls under the legal limit of National Highways, we are unable to execute the project. The entire stretch is more than 1.5 kilometres and is turning into a health threat.”

Supporting the cause, Tiruppur Government Hospital - Medical Superintendent Dr Gopalakrishnan said, “Public sanitation is very vital for the general health of patients. But the water stagnation is causing a big worry for all visitors to the health facility. Overnight rains also overflow into the medical facility causing great inconvenience to the staff and sanitary workers in the medical facility.”

An official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said, “Lack of funds is the primary reason for not executing the drainage system in Dharapuram Road in front of the medical facility. We have obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from our authorities and Tiruppur City Corporation can execute the drainage project in the highway Road for the betterment of the visitors and patients.”

TIRUPPUR: Mayor N Dinesh Kumar slammed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for not constructing a drainage system along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital, which causes rainwater stagnation. Speaking at the Disha Meeting on Friday, he said, “Two days ago, locals filed a complaint with civic officials about rainwater stagnating on Dharapuram Road in front of Tiruppur Medical College Hospital causing serious health threat to visitors and patients. For the past two years, I have been requesting the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct of drainage system along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital to avoid rainwater stagnation. As the location falls under the legal limit of National Highways, we are unable to execute the project. The entire stretch is more than 1.5 kilometres and is turning into a health threat.” Supporting the cause, Tiruppur Government Hospital - Medical Superintendent Dr Gopalakrishnan said, “Public sanitation is very vital for the general health of patients. But the water stagnation is causing a big worry for all visitors to the health facility. Overnight rains also overflow into the medical facility causing great inconvenience to the staff and sanitary workers in the medical facility.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said, “Lack of funds is the primary reason for not executing the drainage system in Dharapuram Road in front of the medical facility. We have obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from our authorities and Tiruppur City Corporation can execute the drainage project in the highway Road for the betterment of the visitors and patients.”