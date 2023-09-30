Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayor blames NHAI for flooding of Dharapuram road

An official from the National Highway Authority of India  (NHAI) said that the lack of funds is the primary reason for not executing the drainage system in Dharapuram Road.

Published: 30th September 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater stagnation along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Mayor N Dinesh Kumar slammed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for not constructing a drainage system along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital, which causes rainwater stagnation.

Speaking at the Disha Meeting on Friday, he said, “Two days ago, locals filed a complaint with civic officials about rainwater stagnating on Dharapuram Road in front of  Tiruppur Medical College Hospital causing serious health threat to visitors and patients. For the past two years, I have been requesting the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct of drainage system along Tiruppur Medical College Hospital to avoid rainwater stagnation. As the location falls under the legal limit of National Highways, we are unable to execute the project. The entire stretch is more than 1.5 kilometres and  is turning into a health threat.”

Supporting the cause, Tiruppur  Government Hospital - Medical Superintendent Dr Gopalakrishnan said, “Public sanitation is very vital for the general health of patients. But the water stagnation is causing a big worry for all visitors to the health facility. Overnight rains also overflow into  the medical facility causing great inconvenience to the staff and  sanitary workers in the medical facility.”

An official from the National Highway Authority of India  (NHAI) said, “Lack of funds is the primary reason for not executing the drainage system in Dharapuram Road in front of the medical facility. We have obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from our authorities and  Tiruppur City Corporation can execute the drainage project in the  highway Road for the betterment of the visitors and patients.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAINational Highway Authority of IndiaTiruppur Medical College Hospital rainwater stagnation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp