Minister P K Sekarbabu inaugurates heart centre

The institute will offer cardiac surgical interventions, including CABG, valve replacements and minimally invasive surgeries. 

Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurating the institue in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

CHENNAI:  Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, launched Kauvery Heart Institute on the occasion of World Heart Day on Friday. The facility was launched by minister P K Sekarbabu. The institute will provide comprehensive cardiac care and serve as a hub for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of heart-related ailments. It is equipped with advanced cardiac MRI and CT scanners, and has a dedicated catheterisation lab, a release said.

The institute will offer cardiac surgical interventions, including CABG, valve replacements and minimally invasive surgeries. A comprehensive rehabilitation programme is also available to help patients recover and regain heart health after surgery or a cardiac event. The department will also educate the public on the prevention of heart diseases through health checkups, lifestyle modification guidance and awareness campaigns, the release said.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospitals, was present. The hospital is also organising a free cardiac camp from September 29 to October 1. Over 300 people are expected to benefit from it.

