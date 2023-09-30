Minister R Sakkarapani inaugurates welfare works worth Rs 2.02 crore in Dindigul

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani inaugurated completed welfare projects worth Rs 2.02 crore and laid the foundation stone for various development works costing Rs 7.6 crore in Oddanchatram on Friday. The minister inaugurated completed welfare works in Odaipatti, Ellaipatti, Kuthiluppai, and Markampatti villages.



Addressing the gathering, the minister said the DMK government has been fulfilling its poll promises one by one. "Out of 658 families in Sinthalapatti village, 456 families benefited under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme. A community hall worth Rs 50 lakh was also built for the people. A marriage hall will also be built for the Adi Dravidar community people at a cost of Rs 1 crore," he added.



Sakkarapani also said that a drinking water scheme costing Rs 1,000 crore will soon be implemented in Odddanchatram and Palani constituencies. "After the implementation of this scheme, there won't be any water scarcity issue for the next 30 years," he further said.

