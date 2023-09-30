Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on another plea to suspend toll fee collection till roads are repaired

A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice and adjourned the case for further hearing.

Published: 30th September 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued a notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the district collectors of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, among others, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to repair and maintain the damaged portion of National Highway 44, between Madurai and Kanniyakumari.

The litigant V Maharajan, who is the president of Nethaji Subash Senai Tamil Nadu, also wanted the court to suspend the collection of toll fees at Salaipudur and Nanguneri toll plaza located in the stretch till the repair works are completed.

A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice and adjourned the case for further hearing. According to Maharajan, the said four-lane was opened for public usage in 2009 and has not been relaid ever since. Now the 54 km stretch is riddled with cracks and potholes, leading to accidents almost on a daily basis, Maharajan said.

The said NH has a major bridge to cross the Thamirabharani and Chitraru and two more bridges are being built at Ponnakudi-Sengulam and Moondradaippu for the past three years, he added. Due to the incomplete bridge works, the roads are dilapidated and there a heavy traffic jams, especially during peak hours and festival days, he alleged and sought the above direction. It could be noted that there is yet another PIL pending in the HC seeking similar relief with respect to the Vagaikulam toll plaza in Thoothukudi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High CourtNHAI National Highways Authority of IndiaNational Highway 44

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp