Home States Tamil Nadu

PHCs told not to obstruct CCTV cam installation

The National Health Mission has requested ELCOT to supply as many as 4,572 CCTV cameras to 2,286 PHCs (two cameras at each PHC), 100 metres of LAN cable, and one Network Video Recorder to each PHC.

Published: 30th September 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras will be installed in the waiting hall of PHCs and in the medical officer’s room pointing towards the chair of the officer. (Photo | Express)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  In view of CCTV cameras being installed in 2,286 rural and urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs), the director of National Health Mission (NHM) - Tamil Nadu Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has issued instructions to the Deputy Directors (DDs) of Health Services in all districts stating that the camera vendors faced several challenges while installing the devices. 

Shilpa’s instruction, in a letter dated September 25, read, “CCTV cameras would be installed in the waiting hall of the PHCs and in the medical officer’s room pointing towards the medical officer’s chair.” She further instructed the DDs, Block Medical Officers, City Health Officers, and Medical Officers to allow the vendors to carry out the installation work late in the evening and at night if needed, adding that the available internet facility is to be utilised for this purpose. 

The NHM has requested ELCOT to supply as many as 4,572 CCTV cameras to 2,286 PHCs (two cameras at each PHC), 100 metres of LAN cable, and one Network Video Recorder to each PHC. ELCOT has issued the purchase order to the empanelled vendors viz., M/s. Zigma Technology Pvt. Ltd., and M/s. Bio-Vision Secure Solutions Pvt. Ltd. These vendors are in the process of supplying and installing the CCTVs. However, during the installation, they faced some obstacles in PHCs, according to the letter.

Shilpa has told the officials to follow her instructions to avoid any obstacles. During the budget session of 2023-24, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Department Ma Subramanian announced that CCTV cameras would be installed in rural and urban PHCs to strengthen their functioning and security, at a cost of Rs 10.17 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Health Mission CCTV Primary Health CentresPHCNHM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp