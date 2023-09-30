Price display boards a mere showpiece at Tasmac outlets?

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely three months after the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) introduced digital display boards to monitor liquor prices in its retail stores, many of these boards are currently non-functional. The display boards in various Tasmac retail outlets in Egmore, Nungambakkam and surrounding areas in Chennai have remained inactive for several days. This has resulted in consumers being unaware of both the availability of liquor brands and their maximum retail prices.

The boards were installed to ensure that liquor is not sold above the MRP. S. Shanmugasundaram (43), a resident of Egmore, said, “The boards are extremely helpful for the consumers to know the MRP and liquor brands available. Unfortunately, it is operational only in a few outlets. Moreover, in stores without digital boards, consumers are compelled to purchase liquor at prices exceeding the MRP.”

He further pointed out, “Even when the digital boards were functioning, there were discrepancies in stock availability. Most brands displayed on the boards are not available in the retail outlets,” adding the working conditions of the digital boards and the availability of the liquor brands should be ensured in all Tasmac outlets.

A supervisor at a Tasmac outlet on condition of anonymity said, “Shop employees have no control over the digital boards. When the shop opens, they switch them on and turn them off after working hours. Consequently, we are unaware of which brands will appear on the board. If any issues arise, we report them to the officials for resolution.”

A senior Tasmac official acknowledged the situation, saying, “While the corporation operates more than 4,800 shops statewide, we initiated a pilot project by installing 10 digital boards in each district. This allows us to assess the pros and cons before expanding the initiative to all shops across the state.” The official also admitted that each digital board costs approximately Rs 50,000. To cover all shops, government funding is essential. However, he said most of the shops would have functional digital boards by the end of the year.

