Roster change: Jayachandran to hear suo motu revisions in HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the change of roster of the Madras High Court for a three-month period starting from October 3, 2023, Justice G Jayachandran will hear the suo motu revisions against the acquittal and discharge of sitting and former ministers of Tamil Nadu in disproportionate assets cases.

Jayachandran has been handed over the portfolio concerning cases against MP/MLAs. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated the suo motu revisions against sitting ministers K Ponmudi, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and I Periyasamy of DMK, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and former Minister B Valarmathi of AIADMK, has been moved to the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC.

While rejecting the repeated pleas of the counsels for the legislators and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to recuse from hearing the revisions since he was predetermined, Justice Anand Venkatesh asserted that he would continue to hear the cases and the suo motu revisions were initiated only after getting permission from the chief justice.

