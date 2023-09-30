Home States Tamil Nadu

Roster change: Jayachandran to hear suo motu revisions in HC

Justice G Jayachandran will hear the suo motu revisions against the acquittal and discharge of sitting and former ministers of Tamil Nadu in disproportionate assets cases. 

Published: 30th September 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Justice G Jayachandran. (Photo | Madras HC website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the change of roster of the Madras High Court for a three-month period starting from October 3, 2023, Justice G Jayachandran will hear the suo motu revisions against the acquittal and discharge of sitting and former ministers of Tamil Nadu in disproportionate assets cases. 

Jayachandran has been handed over the portfolio concerning cases against MP/MLAs. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated the suo motu revisions against sitting ministers K Ponmudi, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and I Periyasamy of DMK, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and former Minister B Valarmathi of AIADMK, has been moved to the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC. 

While rejecting the repeated pleas of the counsels for the legislators and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to recuse from hearing the revisions since he was predetermined, Justice Anand Venkatesh asserted that he would continue to hear the cases and the suo motu revisions were initiated only after getting permission from the chief justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Justice G Jayachandran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp