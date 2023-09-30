Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government creates rotation fund to help kin of missing fishermen

The rotation fund includes Rs 50 lakh to be given to the families of 25 fishermen who have been missing during the period between 2016 and 2021.

Published: 30th September 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government has created a rotation fund to extend relief assistance to the families of fishermen who go missing in midsea. The fisheries department issued a G.O. in this regard on September 25. An official release said using the rotation fund, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the fishermen who go missing. The rotation fund includes Rs 50 lakh to be given to the families of 25 fishermen who have been missing during the period between 2016 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated three new fish landing centres established at a cost of Rs 56.95 crore in Keezhathottam village in Thanjavur, Kottaipattinam village and Pudukudi village in Pudukottai through video conference from the secretariat.  

He also inaugurated renovated fish landing centres in  Kurumpanai in Kanyakumari Sethubavachatram village in Thanjavur and a genetically improved farmed tilapia hatchery in Barur in Krishnagiri. Hostel buildings for students of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in Nagapattinam were also inaugurated by the chief minister. 

Stalin also commenced disbursal of assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 10 Kalaimamani awardees who are in distress. Of them, six received the relief in person. Similarly, the chief minister also commenced the disbursal of Rs 10,000 each to 500 folk artistes and Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to 1,000 elderly artists.

