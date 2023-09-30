Three Kumari fishers go missing as vessel sinks off Manapad coast

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: At least three fishermen belonging to the Kanniyakumari district went missing in a tragic accident involving a mechanised fishing vessel, which had at least 16 fishermen onboard when it sank off the Manapad coast near Thoothukudi. The missing fishermen have been identified as Payas of Kottilpadu, Anto, and Arokiyam of Colachel fishing hamlets.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj visited the houses of the missing fishermen and consoled their family members, besides assuring them of carrying out search operations.



Sources said over 16 fishermen went for deep sea fishing on a mechanised vessel owned by Anto from the Colachel fishing harbour, on September 25. "After fishing off Thoothukudi coast, the vessel met with an accident during their return to the Colachel on Friday and sank at 30 nautical miles off Manapadu coast," said sources, and added that the reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.



While fishermen in the vicinity rescued most of the fishermen on board, three of them -- Payas of Kottilpadu, Anto, and Arokiyam of Colachel -- are believed to have drowned along with the vessel. "An ICGS vessel has been roped in for the rescue of those stranded in the sea.

Minister Mano Thangaraj visited the houses of the missing fishermen at Colachel and Kottilpadu in the presence of legislator Prince, fisheries department officials, Kottilpadu parish priest, and fishermen representatives on Friday. As the fishermen's families demanded a search for the missing fishermen using advanced instruments of the Indian Coast Guards, the minister assured to do so by taking it to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

THOOTHUKUDI: At least three fishermen belonging to the Kanniyakumari district went missing in a tragic accident involving a mechanised fishing vessel, which had at least 16 fishermen onboard when it sank off the Manapad coast near Thoothukudi. The missing fishermen have been identified as Payas of Kottilpadu, Anto, and Arokiyam of Colachel fishing hamlets. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj visited the houses of the missing fishermen and consoled their family members, besides assuring them of carrying out search operations. Sources said over 16 fishermen went for deep sea fishing on a mechanised vessel owned by Anto from the Colachel fishing harbour, on September 25. "After fishing off Thoothukudi coast, the vessel met with an accident during their return to the Colachel on Friday and sank at 30 nautical miles off Manapadu coast," said sources, and added that the reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained. While fishermen in the vicinity rescued most of the fishermen on board, three of them -- Payas of Kottilpadu, Anto, and Arokiyam of Colachel -- are believed to have drowned along with the vessel. "An ICGS vessel has been roped in for the rescue of those stranded in the sea. Minister Mano Thangaraj visited the houses of the missing fishermen at Colachel and Kottilpadu in the presence of legislator Prince, fisheries department officials, Kottilpadu parish priest, and fishermen representatives on Friday. As the fishermen's families demanded a search for the missing fishermen using advanced instruments of the Indian Coast Guards, the minister assured to do so by taking it to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin.