TN govt not sincerely implementing centre's welfare schemes: Governor Ravi

Speaking at an event in Rajapalayam on Friday, the Governor said only those schemes that are being directly implemented by the union government are fully benefitting the people.

Published: 30th September 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Noting that the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report revealed that 40% of the funds allotted by the union government for building houses for the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state was diverted for other purposes, Governor R N Ravi said the Tamil Nadu government has not been sincerely implementing several welfare schemes meant for the people.

Speaking at an event in Rajapalayam on Friday, the Governor said only those schemes that are being directly implemented by the union government are fully benefitting the people. Some people, who see politics in everything, are misleading the public with regard to information of the schemes. They are calling a good scheme of the centre 'Kula Kalvi Thittam'. These people spread poison in the society and keep the society divided. In the name of social justice, these people have kept a large population of the country, especially SCs and STs oppressed," he said.

The Governor cited a recent report about a Dalit Panchayat President near Tirupattur, who was not allowed to take oath at the office even two years after the election, because of her community. "However, we proudly say that we are the champions of social justice," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings out policies which support everyone and he doesn't like to exclude any section of the society, especially the sections that are now covered under the Vishwakarma scheme. Post-Independence, people coming from great lineage, be it Vishwakarma or fishermen, were being ignored and put on the society's margins," the governor added.

