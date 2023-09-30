TN vehicles stopped at Krishnagiri, barred from entering Karnataka on bandh day

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The impact of the Karnataka bandh on Friday over the Cauvery water-sharing issue was felt in Krishnagiri as vehicles bearing TN registration were barred from entering the neighbouring state and turned away at the border. While TNSTC services were fully disrupted, only 10% of KSRTC buses were operated in Tamil Nadu.

S Rajesh, an IT company professional in Bengaluru told TNIE, “I left from Bengaluru for the weekend, but after boarding the bus, passengers were warned about the possibility of the bus not being able to enter TN. Around 8 AM, it was stopped at the Karnataka border. I walked into TN and took a bus to reach my home in Hosur.”

Hosur Small Tiny Industries Association president S Murty told TNIE, “The bandh has impacted business in Hosur, most of the small and micro industries trade in Bengaluru. It has indirectly impacted many businesses, leading to some losses too. Logistics operations were crippled. The business is yet to recover from the disruption due to the Bengaluru bandh and Friday’s bandh added to the worries.”

The police said, “There has been no tension at the border. TN vehicles to Karnataka were turned away as a precautionary measure. The bandh is only for 12 hours and by 6 PM all vehicles were allowed to resume their operations. There is no unrest here.”

Salem DIG Rajeshwari and Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur arrived at the Hosur border and held an inspection. In Erode, TN vehicles were turned back at the border check posts in Pasilvadi, Ellakattai, Arulvadi, Kumdapuram, Ramapuram, and Payanapuram.

