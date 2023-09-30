Vachathi tribals distribute sweets, burst crackers after Madras HC judgment

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Vachathi erupted in joy after the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of all 215 accused against their conviction by the Principal Sessions court in 2011. In a landmark judgment, in September 2011, the Principal Session court pronounced all the accused, including 126 Forest, 84 Police and 5 Revenue officials, guilty of gang rape of 18 tribal women and violence against over 100 residents of Vachathi village.

While 54 of the convicted members died during the course of the 19-year-long trial, the remaining 215 had appealed their sentencing before the high court. After the high court upheld the sentencing, residents of Vachathi distributed sweets and burst firecrackers. S Govindhan, a resident of Vachathi said, “Everyone in the village woke up today with nervousness. But we were hopeful and confident that the verdict would be in our favour. There was some unease as we recalled what happened years ago.

But it was short-lived, minutes after the judgment was pronounced all our unease vanished. We thank the Madras High Court for upholding justice, we can finally forget about the past and look to the future.” L Gunasekaharan, another resident, said, “The high court has also charged the then collector and Superintendent of Police, this was unexpected. They are equally guilty, they had failed to uphold justice for us. They turned away from our suffering. Finally, justice has won.”

Commenting on the judgment, Tamil Nadu Tribals Association vice president, P Shanmugam, said, “The judgment has brought hope to not only people of Vachathi but also to oppressed people everywhere. This judgment has proved that even people in power cannot escape the law. The charges against the then-collector

A Dasarathan and Superintendent of Police Ramanujam is just, they had failed the people they were supposed to protect.” Tamil Nadu Tribals Association, president P Dilli Babu and district secretary A Kumar along with other CPI members arrived at the village and distributed sweets and celebrated with the villages over the judgment.

