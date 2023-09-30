Won’t issue work orders if councillors not informed: Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar and several councillors on Friday pulled up officials for not paying attention to their work and not keeping the elected representatives informed about the status of projects.

Speaking in the monthly council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the mayor said she was upset as despite the delimitation of wards being completed 1.5 years ago and new ward numbers allotted, officials were making mistakes while mentioning them in the subjects.

Apart from that, several councillors complained that officials were being negligent and lethargic which they said affected development works in their wards. North zone chairperson V Kathirvelu said, “The assistant engineer (AE) who is in charge of 5 wards has been on leave for 3 months now. Despite his long absence, the civic body has not assigned a substitute to monitor the works. There are only 5 AEs for 20 wards in the north zone and the civic body must take action to address the issue.”

He also pointed out that the officials have been preparing estimates for projects and presenting them in the council meeting for the council’s approval without consulting with the councillors or chairpersons. Several councillors joined him and complained against the engineers. The council members said they were not being discussed about any of the work that needed to be carried out in their respective wards.

The mayor chided the officials for keeping councillors in the dark and said she won’t be signing any work orders and files if details not discussed and approved by councillors. “We are people representatives. What respect do we have if the officials plan everything and conduct meetings on their own without the consent of the councillors? This will not be entertained in future.” added the mayor.

Three AIADMK councillors walked out of the meeting protesting against the 1% interest levied by CCMC for late tax payments. Of them, Prabakaran was suspended for two meetings by the mayor for constantly disrupting the meeting.

COIMBATORE: Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar and several councillors on Friday pulled up officials for not paying attention to their work and not keeping the elected representatives informed about the status of projects. Speaking in the monthly council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the mayor said she was upset as despite the delimitation of wards being completed 1.5 years ago and new ward numbers allotted, officials were making mistakes while mentioning them in the subjects. Apart from that, several councillors complained that officials were being negligent and lethargic which they said affected development works in their wards. North zone chairperson V Kathirvelu said, “The assistant engineer (AE) who is in charge of 5 wards has been on leave for 3 months now. Despite his long absence, the civic body has not assigned a substitute to monitor the works. There are only 5 AEs for 20 wards in the north zone and the civic body must take action to address the issue.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also pointed out that the officials have been preparing estimates for projects and presenting them in the council meeting for the council’s approval without consulting with the councillors or chairpersons. Several councillors joined him and complained against the engineers. The council members said they were not being discussed about any of the work that needed to be carried out in their respective wards. The mayor chided the officials for keeping councillors in the dark and said she won’t be signing any work orders and files if details not discussed and approved by councillors. “We are people representatives. What respect do we have if the officials plan everything and conduct meetings on their own without the consent of the councillors? This will not be entertained in future.” added the mayor. Three AIADMK councillors walked out of the meeting protesting against the 1% interest levied by CCMC for late tax payments. Of them, Prabakaran was suspended for two meetings by the mayor for constantly disrupting the meeting.