Independent allotted ‘Pot’ in Nagai seat; CPI unfazed

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as the VCK had several run-ins with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and had to face many a legal hurdle before reclaiming its ‘pot’ symbol for contesting the Lok Sabha election later this month, an Independent candidate contesting from Nagapattinam constituency has been allotted the same poll symbol. This, when an ally of the VCK under the INDIA bloc – the CPI – is pitted against the Independent in the reserved constituency.

The CPI, however, dismissed any concerns of the ally’s symbol being allotted to the Independent affecting their chances of victory.

As part of the DMK-led alliance, Tiruppur and Nagapattinam (SC) constituencies have been allotted to the CPI. The party is contesting under its ‘corn ears and sickle’ symbol. Its alliance partner, the VCK, is not contesting in these two constituencies.

Against this backdrop, CPI’s Tiruvarur district secretary V Selvaraj is contesting as the INDIA bloc’s candidate for Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency, against eight others, including three independents.

On Saturday, the returning officer in Nagapattinam allotted ‘pot’ symbol to independent candidate N Vijayaragavan. Vijayaragavan (48) is an agricultural labourer and B Com graduate from Polagam in Nagapattinam district. He is also a social worker.

“I had given preferences such as pot, pressure cooker and sugarcane farmer among the symbols available for Independent candidates. I was allotted ‘pot’. I am hoping to win like ‘Aloor’ J Mohamed Shanavas who won in Nagapattinam under the ‘pot’ symbol,” Vijayaragavan told TNIE.

Sibaguru Pandiyan, CPI’s Nagapattinam district secretary, however, said, “Allotment of an ally symbol to an Independent candidate will not affect our chances of victory. People will not be confused.”