Let’s have a debate on our welfare schemes: Edappadi to Stalin

MAYILADUTHURAI/NAGAPATTINAM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the DMK government was responsible for Kuruvai paddy on lakhs of acres in delta districts withering due to the unavailability of Cauvery water in July-August last year. The former chief minister made the allegation while seeking support for AIADMK’s candidate P Babu in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.
“The DMK government has betrayed delta farmers. They hoped to receive the rightful quantum of Cauvery water in time. However, crops started to wither because Stalin failed to pressure Karnataka government into releasing the water it owes to our state,” Palaniswami said.
“Delta will become a desert without water, but Stalin does not care about people in Tamil Nadu. He cares only about power. Only a farmer knows how it hurts while losing a crop. When crops were lost during our tenure, we arranged for disaster management relief above the regular relief. The DMK government, in contrast, did not bother to bail out farmers,” Palaniswami alleged.
Stalin took part in the INDIA alliance meeting in Bengaluru in July 2022, but did not have the courage to urge his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to release the rightful quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made his demands very clear before joining the INDIA alliance. That is the mark of a man,” Palaniswami said.
The AIADMK government had declared the Cauvery delta a protected special agricultural zone and prevented industrial projects from harming agriculture in the region.
Palaniswami also recalled the days before the formation of Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. “The union government delayed the Supreme Court direction to form the CWMA and the CWRA. We were part of the BJP-led alliance then and respected the alliance ethics. But, we stalled the Parliament for 22 days to pressure the union government to form CWMA and CWRA,” Palaniswami said.
Palaniswami also campaigned at Tiruvarur in support of AIADMK candidate G Sursith Sankar contesting in Nagapattinam constituency.
“Stalin called the AIADMK’s tenure as ‘dark rule’ while speaking in Salem. I am telling this in Tiruvarur now. Let us set up a stage and have a debate. I will speak about our government’s achievements in 10 years of rule and let Stalin speak about his achievements in the last three years. People can judge for themselves. If you (Stalin) keep your eyes shut, it will appear to be dark. Ask your own officials about our government’s schemes. Realise that people are angry with your three years of rule,” Palaniswami said.
“Stalin claims to be leading the country. However, his rule leads only in corruption, drugs and loans. When AIADMK assumed office in 2011, the government had to tackle a huge debt burden. We successfully tackled that, cyclones and the pandemic,” Palaniswami said.
