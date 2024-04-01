Let’s have a debate on our welfare schemes: Edappadi to Stalin

MAYILADUTHURAI/NAGAPATTINAM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the DMK government was responsible for Kuruvai paddy on lakhs of acres in delta districts withering due to the unavailability of Cauvery water in July-August last year. The former chief minister made the allegation while seeking support for AIADMK’s candidate P Babu in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.

“The DMK government has betrayed delta farmers. They hoped to receive the rightful quantum of Cauvery water in time. However, crops started to wither because Stalin failed to pressure Karnataka government into releasing the water it owes to our state,” Palaniswami said.

“Delta will become a desert without water, but Stalin does not care about people in Tamil Nadu. He cares only about power. Only a farmer knows how it hurts while losing a crop. When crops were lost during our tenure, we arranged for disaster management relief above the regular relief. The DMK government, in contrast, did not bother to bail out farmers,” Palaniswami alleged.

Stalin took part in the INDIA alliance meeting in Bengaluru in July 2022, but did not have the courage to urge his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to release the rightful quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made his demands very clear before joining the INDIA alliance. That is the mark of a man,” Palaniswami said.