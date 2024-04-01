Madurai: BJP man booked under Pocso

MADURAI: The BJP’s state functionary MS Shah was recently booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. According to the Madurai city police, a case was registered against Shah and the girl’s mother under the Pocso (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act.

The matter came to light after the girl’s father filed a complaint, stating that Shah was initially in a relationship with the girl’s mother, and had sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions.

The girl’s parents were living separately at the time the complaint was lodged. During the inquiry, both the girl and the mother denied the charges, which made the police question the complaint’s veracity. The case was kept for further inquiry.

The father then approached the district court, where the judge directed the police to register a case and launch a probe. Shah is yet to be arrested. The police have launched a detailed inquiry.