Man dies at Velliangiri; 6th death since Feb 25

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old devotee died in Velliangiri on Saturday evening, the sixth case of devotees’ death reported in the hill in 35 days since February 25.

The deceased was identified as D Raguraman, a resident of Mogappair West in Chennai. Staff of Boluvampatti forest range said they received information that he was found ill near the Sitha Vanam in the fifth hill around 5 pm. Immediately, a team of forest staff along with volunteers rushed to the spot and brought him to the foothills with the help of dholi bearers. But he was pronounced dead upon examination at the medical centre. Sources said he was diabetic and died of cardiac arrest while climbing down after offering prayers at the hill shrine.

The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Alandurai police registered a case. As many as six people have died in the hills so far. The first death was reported on February 25. On Monday last, the forest department issued an advisory to people who wish to climb the hills.

The advisory stated that Velliangiri hills is one of the most difficult trekking routes in Tamil Nadu, and appealed to senior citizens or those who have undergone treatment for Covid-19, people having heart ailments, breathing problems, obesity, and diabetes to undergo detailed checks before climbing the hills. The advisory also urged devotees to trek the hills in groups and not alone.