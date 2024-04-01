Salem youth performs 49 backward skips for Guinness glory

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old native of Salem district and resident of Chennai has entered the Guinness World Record books by performing the most number of backward body skips in a minute.

B Sakthi, who is working as a registered valuer in Chennai, set a new world record by performing 49 backward skips in a minute at Milan, Italy, on February 22, breaking his earlier record of 48 skips recorded in Rome in 2018. In October 2015, he entered Guinness for the first time, performing 46 backward skips in Coimbatore.TNIE had carried a news report on the same.

Hailing from an agricultural family located in Elampillai town panchayat, Sakthi has always been confident of creating new records with repeated running practice helping him maintain flexibility. “Initially, my father Balasubramani and mother Valarmathi did not understand what I was doing. But, after I set the world record, they were very happy, appreciative and also proud of my achievements,” he said.

“I got married a couple of years ago, but didn’t give up on my practice, thanks to my wife Malathi’s encouragement. I am willing to guide and assist people like me who wish to create records and approach the Guinness World Record team which is based in the UK,” Sakthi said.

According to sources, the flight and staying expenses for Sakthi and his wife along with the Guinness world record entry fee of about `4 lakh was taken care of by a TV channel which telecasted his achievement.

“I will be happy if Chief Minister MK Stalin gives me a medal and financial support,” Sakthi said.