There will be no industry if BJP wins again: Stalin

ERODE: The BJP will destroy the industry structure of Tamil Nadu if it comes back to power at the centre, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said on Sunday.

Speaking in a public meeting at Erode, canvassing for DMK’s KE Prakash, Karur Congress candidate S Jothimani and Namakkal KMDK candidate VS Madeswaran, Stalin said, “If BJP comes back at the centre, there will be a situation where only people close to the Prime Minister will be able to do business. Small and medium businesses will be destroyed. They will destroy the industry and business structure in Tamil Nadu. Small and medium businesses will be destroyed.”

Further, the chief minister said, “The people of Tamil Nadu removed the AIADMK regime that pushed Tamil Nadu backward in the 2021 Assembly election and gave me the responsibility of governance. I have fulfilled all poll promises and TN is becoming a model state in India. The Dravidian model of governance does not discriminate between DMK and non-DMK voters. That is the reason why people’s support for DMK is increasing.”

Further, Stalin said, “My government is paying serious attention to generating jobs for youth and industrial development. My goal is that development is uniform across all districts of the state. We are taking necessary steps to reach the trillion dollar economy goal. Every scheme we implement is aimed at moving Tamil Nadu on the path of progress. But AIADMK and the BJP are unable to accept this and are criticizing us. The two continue to be in an alliance and slander us when they see good things happening to people. BJP criticizes the honorarium women as alms. The union government blocks TN’s development by not providing funds.”