Tirunelveli DEO advises flying squad to treat public with dignity

TIRUNELVELI: Flying squad team members should treat the general public with dignity and not harass them, said Tirunelveli Collector-cum-District Election Officer KP Karthikeyan during a meeting convened for the members of flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams here on Sunday.

Instructing FST members not to disturb those carrying valid documents for the money in their possession, Karthikeyan said, "Squad members should not alight women and children from vehicles during checks. A female official or police personnel should be present while checking the purses of women."

He added that the vehicles of candidates and their supporters, vehicles of political parties and those used for transporting party flags and other campaigning materials should be checked properly. "Squads should be cautious about whether political parties are canvassing in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in public functions and festivals at religious places," he advised.

The collector also stated that a grievance redressal team has been constituted by the district administration to resolve the issues regarding the seizures by flying squads. "The team will be led by Mahalir Thittam project director. Those whose money or materials were seized wrongly can approach the team at the election control room set up in the collectorate from 10 am to 11 am every day. If their claim is found valid, then action will be initiated to return the seized materials. The public can also contact toll-free number 1800 425 8373 to register their grievances," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Tirunelveli corporation commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao and district revenue officer M Suganya among others.