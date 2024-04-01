TN BJP chief among 700 booked for late night campaign near Thennur

TIRUCHY: The city police have registered cases against BJP state president K Annamalai and about 700 party functionaries, including those from the PMK and the AMMK, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) while campaigning near Thennur on Saturday.

According to the police, Annamalai, AMMK organisation secretary Charubala Thondaiman, and hundreds of other party workers who campaigned in support of the BJP-led alliance’s Tiruchy parliamentary constituency candidate P Senthilnathan of the AMMK on Saturday night were booked under four sections of the IPC and under the Tamil Nadu police Act.

The cases by the Thillai Nagar police that same night have been registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (causing breach of peace), 283 (danger or obstruction in public) and 290 (public nuisance) of the IPC, and Section 41(6) (a) of the Tamil Nadu police Act.

Officials said the campaign attended by a large gathering started after 10 pm on Saturday and went on till 10.15 pm, exceeding the stipulated time. Sources said Annamalai arrived at the venue only after 10 pm as he was campaigning in other places earlier in the day. Defying the MCC, he went on to campaign in the locality. The usage of halogen lights, drum and placards during the campaign also was blamed for causing public nuisance.