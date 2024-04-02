Tamil Nadu

2 detained after wall collapse in Puducherry

The first phase of investigation revealed the workers were not having proper safety gear.
Fire and rescue department officials rescued workers who were stuck in the debris of a collapsed compound wall at Vasanth Nagar, Marapalam, Puducherry on Sunday morning.
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Following the collapse of the wall of a substation that led to the death of five labourers engaged in drainage works on Sunday, the police have detained the contractor and supervisor who were in charge of monitoring the work.

The contractor, Mohan (58) of Thirumagal Nagar in Velrampet, and supervisor Vijayanand (52) of Mariyamman Kovil Street in Vanarapet have been booked under various sections of the IPC. The first phase of investigation revealed the workers were not having proper safety gear.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

