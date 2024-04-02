2 detained after wall collapse in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Following the collapse of the wall of a substation that led to the death of five labourers engaged in drainage works on Sunday, the police have detained the contractor and supervisor who were in charge of monitoring the work.

The contractor, Mohan (58) of Thirumagal Nagar in Velrampet, and supervisor Vijayanand (52) of Mariyamman Kovil Street in Vanarapet have been booked under various sections of the IPC. The first phase of investigation revealed the workers were not having proper safety gear.