Anti-incumbency a challenge for DMK in Kanchi

A 55-year-old woman from Kaavi Thandalam village in Uthiramerur said, “In a few families, both the mothers and their married daughters were given Rs 1,000. But, I have not received it as my husband recently retired from state government service.”

A section of voters including locals in Kancheepuram have also expressed displeasure the incumbent MP was never seen at public events in Kancheepuram or hardly visited Chengalpattu district.

V Arun Pandiyan, an auto driver from Pazhaya Seevaram in Uthiramerur, said, “During emergencies, we have to take people to either Walajahabad or Chengalpattu hospitals located about 20-25 km away. We need a hospital in Pazhaya Seevaram which is the centre for over 20 villages. There was no improvement in the region in the last three years. The free bus-ride scheme has also impacted the livelihood of share auto drivers.”

Another resident M Manoharan said, “Prices of all essential items, including power tariff, have gone up.” The organisational support base of DMK, PMK and VCK has largely remained unaffected for years. However, the AIADMK’s cadre base in rural areas has been weakened after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and subsequent electoral defeats of the party.

According to K Rasu, a rural unit office-bearer of AIADMK in Madhuranthagam, the party suffered a huge defeat in 2019 as a section of their supporters shifted allegiance to the DMK following the demise of Jayalalithaa. “From now, AIADMK cadre will only vote for the ‘two leaves’ symbol.”

PMK is contesting in the Kancheepuram reserved constituency for the first time since the delimitation in 2009, and has recently revitalised its units in rural areas. The party, contesting as part of the BJP alliance, is encountering a challenge similar to that of AIADMK. Despite extensive campaigning by TN BJP chief K Annamalai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state, the saffron party remains unpopular among rural voters. So, the PMK has to rely heavily on the party’s support base.

Dilli Veerappan, a daily-wage worker from Paranur village in Chengalpattu, said, “The Veerapuram panchayat consists of three villages with a sizable Vanniyar population. Until now, we have been voting either for DMK or AIADMK. However, last week, a rural unit of the PMK was established. In 2019, I voted for DMK, but this time, I will vote for PMK.”

S V Sankar, district president of the Kancheepuram Handloom Weavers Association (AITUC), lamented, “All social security benefits, including cash assistance for death, children’s education, loans, loan interest subsidies and others have been reduced or withdrawn for handloom weavers in the last 10 years. Until a few years ago, nearly 50% of households in Kancheepuram town were engaged in handloom weaving. But now, not even 15% are involved in this business. A silk saree costing Rs 10,000 attracts taxes and GST of up to Rs 2,000. Although we pay taxes for raw materials, GST is imposed on the saree after manufacturing, making it too expensive. We want all taxes on silk sarees produced by handloom weavers to be waived.”

R Rajan, a rail enthusiast from Kancheepuram said, “The doubling of Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu line is crucial for increasing train services to Chennai. The morning rush hour services regularly witness delays of 30 to 40 minutes owing to the single line.”