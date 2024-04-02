ECI urged to stop screening of M Karunanidhi biopic at memorial

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday urged the Election Commission of India to stop the screening of a biopic on former chief minister M Karunanidhi at his memorial. Currently, the veteran leader’s life history is being screened six times every day.

Addressing reporters at the secretariat on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the panel has received a complaint in this regard from the AIADMK. “We have sought an explanation from DIPR officials about the screening and have ordered immediate action,” he added.

Sahoo also informed the press that state-level election expenditure observer Bala Krishnan arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday and that the latter will monitor the election expenses across the state. He is scheduled to convene discussions with various enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

Providing details about the ECI’s next course of action, Sahoo said the Chief Election Commissioner of India is scheduled to hold a meeting with the state CEOs, Chief Secretaries and DGPs on Wednesday. Sahoo too, will conduct a meeting with district election officers through video-conference. Speaking about the seizure by the election flying squads, Sahoo said that a total of Rs 109.76 crore in cash and goods have been seized so far, and of the 1,822 complaints received through the C-Vigil, as many as 1,803 complaints have been resolved. Meanwhile, the distribution of booth slips to voters commenced on Monday.