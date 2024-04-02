Heatwave forecast for Tamil Nadu this month

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday forecast above-normal heatwave conditions over many parts of the south peninsula this month. A heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures. An updated seasonal outlook for the hot weather season -- April to June -- and a monthly outlook for April was released by the IMD.

The regional meteorological centre has issued a temperature warning till April 5, as hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail. About 39-410 Celsius is likely at isolated pockets over the north interior districts, 37-390 Celsius at pockets in plains of interior areas, and 34-370 Celsius in coastal areas.

The relative humidity is likely to hover between 30-50% in the afternoon hours and 40-70% during the rest of the day. Experts say heatwave-like conditions would prevail in some districts of Tamil Nadu from mid-April and temperatures could pose significant risks for those susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as exhaustion and heatstroke.

Additionally, prolonged periods of exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration in humans, and strain on infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems. To address these challenges, it is imperative for authorities to provide access to cooling centres, and issue heat advisories.