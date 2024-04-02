Madras HC denies police protection to BJP leader with criminal record

CHENNAI: Holding that providing police security to persons with criminal background and encountering threat due to rivalry would send a wrong signal, the Madras High Court on Monday refused to order protection to a BJP leader who alleged threat from his rivals.

The protection was sought by BJP’s OBC wing state secretary K Venkatesh alias Milakaipodi Venkatesan, who has been facing several criminal cases in Tamil Nadu and 49 cases, most of them related to red-sanders smuggling in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He stated he has been facing threat from certain rowdy elements.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, while dismissing his petition, said the court ‘should be very hesitant’ to grant police protection wherever the person seeking such protection has a criminal background and such a threat perception is a result of own activities.

The judge also said if he orders for providing the protection is given, it will be shown as a ‘precedent’ in some other cases involving persons with criminal background.

“If this court directs to give police protection for such persons, it will send a wrong signal to the society and a normal citizen should not get an impression that people with criminal background are also provided with police protection. If such an impression is created, they will lose their faith in the existing system,” the judge noted.

However, he added, if the petitioner is a person without any background of criminal cases pending against him, the court would have straight away directed the police to provide protection.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran, appearing for the police, submitted the police have taken steps including setting up of pickets near the house of Venkatesh.

If his prayer is allowed, every history-sheeter would rush to the court for getting police protection citing danger from his rivals and will continue their illegal activities in a protected manner, the APP said.

Venkatesh moved the court stating he has been facing threat from the gang of Muthu Saravanan, who was killed in a police encounter in Red Hills, after murdering one of his relatives.