Stalin questions BJP on ‘sudden love’ for TN fishers, seeks PM’s response on three issues

CHENNAI: Amid the BJP’s broadside against the DMK and the Congress on the Katchatheevu issue, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the BJP’s “sudden love” for fishermen ahead of the elections. Stalin also sought the PM’s reply to three issues, including Rs 37,000 crore flood relief package sought by the Tamil Nadu government.
Responding to Modi’s criticism through a post on ‘X’, Stalin, without naming Katchatheevu, said the PM is adopting a “diversionary” tactic.
“The people of Tamil Nadu want to put forth only three questions to those, who, after being in a Kumbakarna slumber for 10 years, are displaying a sudden love for the fishermen for elections.
Why does the union government return just 29 paise out of Rs 1 paid by TN as tax? Why has not a single penny been given to Tamil Nadu as flood relief despite the state having faced two natural disasters (the floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi in December 2023)? Has even one special scheme been implemented for Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years of BJP rule at the centre?”
“Instead of involving in diversions, please respond to all these, Prime Minister,” the CM said with the hashtag in Tamil “bathil sollunga Modi,” seeking answers from the PM.
Silence on CAG report among Udhaya’s 11 queries to Modi
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also weighed in by posing 11 questions to Modi, including SL’s navy attack on fishermen, Modi’s silence on the CAG report alleging 7.5 lakh crore corruption, and the promised two crore new jobs every year.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the government over the issue. “Tit for tat is old. Tweet for Tweet is the new weapon. Will foreign minister Mr Jaishankar please refer to the RTI reply dated 27-1-2015? The reply justified the circumstances under which India acknowledged that a small island belonged to Sri Lanka,” Chidambaram said.
He asked why the external affairs minister and his ministry are doing a somersault now.
“How quickly can people change colours. From a suave liberal foreign service officer to a smart foreign secretary to a mouthpiece of the RSS-BJP, life and times of Mr Jaishankar will be recorded in the annals of acrobatic sports,” Chidambaram said.
In 2008
AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa moved the Supreme Court in her personal capacity for the island’s retrieval
Later, the state government headed by her impleaded itself in the case
Jaishankar says
Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi dubbed Katchatheevu as a “little island” and “little rock”