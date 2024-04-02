TTV likens Modi's rule to Jaya's time in power in maintaining law and order

TIRUNELVELI : "In his 10-year-long tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully maintained law and order in India similar to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, when she was in power," said AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday. He was on a canvassing trail at Thalaiyuthu for Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran.

Stating that AMMK cadres are proud of their alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran said, "Modi's corruption-free governance in the past 10 years has been commendable. His activities are being hailed by foreign countries as well. While the developed countries are facing an economic slowdown, India is on the path of development." Dhinakaran likened PM Modi's tenure to Jayalalithaa' time in power, and added, "It is obvious that Modi will be re-elected as the PM. NDA bloc parties will emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu."

Promising more welfare schemes in Tirunelveli constituency if voted to power, Dhinakaran said, "Nagendran, who is already doing well as an MLA, should be given a chance to become an MP to better serve the people. AMMK cadre should work for his victory."