BJP govt acting like British, TN people will not forgive Modi, says Kanimozhi

TIRUNELVELI: The people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the flood-hit regions of the state, said DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi here on Tuesday. She made the remark while on a canvassing trail for C Robert Bruce Congress' candidate in Tirunelveli.



"The BJP-led union government has been acting like the British by levying taxes in the name of GST collection. It engaged in divisive politics in Manipur, and Modi, who has been travelling around the world, did not pay a visit to the state where people of two ethnic groups resided in camps fearing for their lives," Kanimozhi said.



Slamming the prime minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu, she said, "He (Modi) did not visit the state then, but now he is here for election campaigns. The prime minister says he regrets not knowing Tamil language, but the union government has been responding to our letters in Hindi. Similarly, union ministers also respond to our questions in Hindi," the MP added.



Furthermore, Kanimozhi flagged the Centre for not taking action against Chinese encroachments in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. "China has occupied thousands of sq km in Ladakh and created many villages in Arunachal Pradesh. Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had revealed that the Pulwama attack was utilised by the BJP for gaining political mileage. It was a betrayal to our country," she said.



Meanwhile, the DMK leader also met with the members of various organisations in Tirunelveli, including Dhakshinamara Nadar Sangam, Yadavas Munnetra Kazhagam and Palayamkottai market traders' union, and sought votes for Robert Bruce. She also canvassed votes for Tenkasi DMK candidate Rani Srikumar in various parts of Tenkasi parliamentary constituency.

