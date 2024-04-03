Dindugal: Students form human chain to raise voting awareness

DINDIGUL/THENI/MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR : To raise 100% voting awareness, students of the MVM Government Women's Arts College formed a human chain in Dindigul on Tuesday. Election Returning Officer MN Poongudi flagged off the event on Tuesday and distributed voter slips to the college students. She also flagged off the distribution of voter slips to people in Sennamanaickenpatti in the district, inspected polling booths and checked on the necessary facilities as directed by ECI.

In the presence of General Election Observer Prabhuling Kavalikatti, she randomised polling duty to officers who are part of the second phase.



Pamphlets distributed in Theni



In the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, Returning Officer RV Shajeevana distributed voting awareness pamphlets, and launched a drive to affix 100% voting awareness stickers outside ATMs in Chinnamanur. Along with the returning officers, officials and members of Self-Help Groups took a pledge to ensure 100% voting. Following this, Shajeevana inspected the storage of EVMs brought from Virudhunagar district. Later, she inaugurated the first phase of the training programme for micro observers.



Women from SHGs create an awareness circle



The district administration, along with 1,000 women from various Self-Help Groups formed multiple circles to raise awareness among voters at Race Course Stadium in Madurai on Tuesday. District Election Officer MS Sangeetha led the awareness event where no-plastic usage was also insisted and urged the voters to use cloth bags.



Drives to boost voter turnout



In Virudhunagar district, overhead water tanks in rural areas were painted with the words, 'My vote is not for sale'. Sources said various awareness measures are being taken up in the district to ensure 100% voter turnout in rural areas, municipalities, and corporations. Further, selfie stands have been set up, and rangoli competitions, bicycle rallies, vehicle rallies, marathons, and art festivals conducted to push for awareness of franchise rights.