Gang waylays TN farmer heading to police station, murders him over civic poll enmity

THANJAVUR: A farmer and spouse of a village panchayat leader was murdered by a gang near Thanjavur on Monday evening allegedly over enmity that erupted between two groups following a local body election in 2021.

According to sources, Sumalatha, a ward member of Pasupathykoil, was elected vice-president of the village panchayat in an indirect election in 2021, defeating another ward member K Anandababu. Due to this there emerged quarrels between Sumalatha’s relatives and Anandababu’s. A few days ago another quarrel broke out among them.

Following this D Senthilkumar (47), Sumalatha’s husband and a farmer, along with his relatives went to the District Police Office in Thanjavur on Monday to lodge a complaint.

The officials there asked them to file a complaint at Ayyampettai police station. Accordingly they headed to Ayyampettai in a car. When they were passing through Pasupathykovil, a gang on motorbikes waylaid them and damaged the car’s windshield with logs.

The gang then attacked Senthilkumar. Senthilkumar’s relatives, V Jayakumar (50) and A Praveen Kumar (33), who were also travelling in the car and attempted to fight the gang, also came under assault. While the gang fled the spot, Senthilkumar, Jayakumar and Praveen, who were grievously injured, were taken to Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Jayakumar, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ayyampettai police subsequently registered a case of murder and detained K Vijayendran (42) of Veliyathur for interrogation. The police also have launched a search for nine others, including R Alagesan (36) of Pasupathikoil, a history-sheeter, who is said to be Anandababu’s relative.