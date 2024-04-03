Second independence struggle upon us: R Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, while talking to TNIE, said INDIA bloc is working to safeguard integrity and pluralism, whereas the BJP wants to destroy the secular fabric of the country.
What gives you confidence that the INDIA bloc will win this election?
There are several factors that make our winning prospects bright. Firstly, there’s a strong backlash against BJP’s tactics, including attacks on opposition parties and democratic institutions, which have swayed voters towards the INDIA bloc. Today, BJP insists only on a “double-engine” government and acts against non-BJP state governments. This became evident when they betrayed Tamil Nadu by not allocating relief funds in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. The BJP government always boasts about development but the question is who experienced it. Taxes are rising for daily goods and the number of poor has been increasing. But the corporate taxes have been reduced for the welfare of the affluent.
What would be the priority of the INDIA bloc if voted to power?
Protecting democracy would be the top priority as the incumbent BJP is slowly moving towards ‘one nation-one party’. They want to throw away the Constitution. The BJP considers freedom of expression as the biggest threat to them and wants to strangulate the opposition for statements against union government.
You have accused BJP government for rise in unemployment rate and anti-worker initiatives to draw more investments for job generation.
BJP promised to provide two crore jobs every year which hasn’t happened in the last 10 years. The restructured labour laws are against labourers’ welfare. The INDIA bloc believes that job creation should not come at the expense of labour rights. The alliance aims to prioritise job creation while ensuring the well-being of workers. We reject the notion that attracting investments is to generate jobs.
All alliance partners were not able to get local body positions due to DMK cadre’s adamant behaviour and this resentment is prevailing among cadres of alliance partners. In this situation, how do you carry out campaigns with great unity?
Yes, some resentments erupted among the cadre when we were facing trouble to achieve the sharing of local body postings. But it was over after CM Stalin openly tendered his apology for the act of DMK men. Besides, we can’t compare the local body election with the assembly and LS polls. Since the upcoming election is like India’s second independence struggle, the cadre of our alliance partners understand the importance of standing together.
INDIA bloc advocates for women’s representation in polls and your alliance leaders have criticised the BJP for not implementing women’s reservation this election itself. However, the opposition hasn’t provided a fair number of tickets to women.
Political parties provide tickets solely based on winnability. The Modi-led government cheated women voters in the name of reservation by passing the Act without the intention of implementing it. The INDIA bloc remains committed to promoting gender equality and will continue working towards better inclusion of women in politics.