Second independence struggle upon us: R Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, while talking to TNIE, said INDIA bloc is working to safeguard integrity and pluralism, whereas the BJP wants to destroy the secular fabric of the country.

What gives you confidence that the INDIA bloc will win this election?

There are several factors that make our winning prospects bright. Firstly, there’s a strong backlash against BJP’s tactics, including attacks on opposition parties and democratic institutions, which have swayed voters towards the INDIA bloc. Today, BJP insists only on a “double-engine” government and acts against non-BJP state governments. This became evident when they betrayed Tamil Nadu by not allocating relief funds in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. The BJP government always boasts about development but the question is who experienced it. Taxes are rising for daily goods and the number of poor has been increasing. But the corporate taxes have been reduced for the welfare of the affluent.

What would be the priority of the INDIA bloc if voted to power?

Protecting democracy would be the top priority as the incumbent BJP is slowly moving towards ‘one nation-one party’. They want to throw away the Constitution. The BJP considers freedom of expression as the biggest threat to them and wants to strangulate the opposition for statements against union government.