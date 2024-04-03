Sweet treat in sweepstakes: OPS jacks up jackfruit’s appeal in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: From the day ‘jackfruit’ symbol was allotted to former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Ramanathapuram, jackfruit sales has notably gone up in the district. According to local traders, there has been a hike in demand for the fruit and its sale is likely to increase in the next couple of weeks.

OPS was allotted jackfruit symbol through drawing of lots earlier on Saturday. Since then, the supporters of the leader were seen carrying the fruit during poll campaigns, especially public meetings, in a bid register the image of the symbol in the minds of voters, sources said.

In case of jackfruits, a major portion is brought to Ramanathapuram from Pudukkottai. “On an average we send 30-40 tonnes of jackfruit to around 15 wholesale traders in Ramanathapuram on a daily basis. The prices range from Rs 22-Rs 25/kg. Though we have been sending the usual quantity of jackfruit, its demand has increased over the past couple of days, as cadres are purchasing decent number of fruits from traders,” said Sekar, a wholesale jackfruit trader from Pudukkottai.

Generally, smaller vendors tend to be the larger purchasers of jackfruits. However, in the past couple of days, party cadres have been showing a keen interest in purchasing the fruit in the district. On an average, an additional quantity of nearly 50 jackfruits were sold in the past three days, local traders said.

On the contrary, another jack fruit trader said, “Though there was a hike in sales in the weekends, there was not much of a demand in the market in the later days. Currently, the sales are up only for local retailers in Ramanathapuram.”

Meanwhile, Jayaguru, a cadre from Ramanathapuram, said, “We purchase jackfruits and carry it during public meetings to familiarise our symbol among the people. Carrying the real fruit, instead of its posters, could create a bigger impact.”