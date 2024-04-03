Tamil Nadu: Case against woman, son for video spreading religious enmity

COIMBATORE: Kavundampalayam police booked a case against a Muslim woman and her son for allegedly releasing a video on social media with the intention to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion after her elder son was arrested on charges of pelting stones at BJP cadre. The former SDPI north secretary was also booked for allegedly instigating the family.

According to sources, Nowsath (19) of Kannappa Nagar secured by Kavundampalayam police on March 29 night, after he allegedly pelted stones at a group of BJP cadres who were campaigning at Shanmuga Nagar near Kannappa Nagar. He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.

Nowsath’s mother A Zeenath (42) on Monday lodged a complaint against BJP cadre and also released a video stating that BJP supporters had knocked on the door of her house while the family was offering prayers and raised slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They also beat her son Nowsath, she said in the video.

Claiming such incidents against Muslims were reported only in northern states, she urged the CM to intervene. The video went viral. Her other son A Sherif also released a video on Nowsath’s arrest.

Kavundampalayam police took suo motu cognizance and booked Zeenath and Sherif on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. Also, they booked AJ Hussain, a former SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) north district secretary who allegedly instigated the two to release a video. The case has been booked under the sections 153 (A) (1) (a), 505 (2) and 109 of IPC. Police added that they are inquiring into Zeenath’s complaint.