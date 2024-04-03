Tamil Nadu: Ex-min among five booked for threatening election official

KARUR: The Vangal police have registered a case against former transport minister and AIADMK district secretary MR Vijayabhaskar for allegedly abusing an election officer who objected to the number of vehicles used by the party for campaigning across Karur parliamentary constituency on Sunday violating norms. Four others have been booked alongside him on similar charges.

Vijayabhaskar was campaigning for AIADMK candidate KRL Thangavel at Maravapalayam in Manmangalam taluk of the district on Sunday when a video surveillance team led by the local Block Development Officer (BDO), Vinod Kumar, objected to the usage of over 10 cars in the rally.

An enraged Vijayabhaskar and other AIADMK members then got down from their vehicles and engaged in an argument with Kumar. They also verbally abused him and issued threats for disturbing their election campaign, sources said. A purported video of the scuffle is also doing the rounds on social media.

Based on a complaint by Kaumar, the Vangal police on Monday registered a case against five, including Vijayabhaskar, on charges of preventing a government official from discharging duties and issuing death threats, among others.