Tamil Nadu govt will move SC today to get flood relief from centre: CM MK Stalin
VELLORE: Taking a leaf out of Kerala’s book, the Tamil Nadu government will move the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking funds for flood relief from the union government, Chief Minister MK Stalin said.
Addressing a campaign rally at Vellore Fort Ground on Tuesday, Stalin pointed out that the Kerala government had approached the SC on Monday seeking Rs 10,000 crore from the centre for flood relief. “Karnataka has also made a similar plea. As TN has requested funds for flood relief but received no response, the state will petition the SC on Wednesday seeking release of the funds,” he said.
Responding to the Katchatheevu issue raked up by the BJP, the CM posed four questions on the matter to the BJP. Questioning Modi’s sudden concern for Katchatheevu, he highlighted the increase in arrests and shootings of fishermen by the Sri Lankan government during his regime and he demanded an explanation from the PM for failing to criticise Sri Lanka.
“China asserts claims over many parts of Arunachal Pradesh, has named over 30 in Chinese. What is his response to this? There appears to be a lack of courage to condemn Lanka and a reluctance to oppose China. Can he address the Katchatheevu issue in this manner?” the CM asked.
Modi is a part-time politician, says Stalin
Highlighting “inconsistencies” in the BJP’s stance on the issue, he recalled that during the PM’s visit for the Chess Olympiad, he had stressed the need to restore the island to India and uphold the traditional rights of the fishers.
“Do you recall this? Have you ever read that petition amidst all these stories and dramas?”
He questioned how the BJP managed to elicit information on such an important issue within just four working days of filing an RTI application. “In 2015 when (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar was the Foreign Secretary, the government said Katchatheevu was never a part of India... However, they have now altered their stance, seemingly influenced by the upcoming elections. Why this sudden change?” he asked.
Further, Stalin said that whenever questions about the island were raised in Parliament in recent years, they were met with inadequate responses.
“Despite numerous RTIs filed, clear information was not provided. The BJP did not respond, citing that the matter is under investigation by the Supreme Court. However, questions arise regarding the provision of incorrect information through RTI. Additionally, how did the Ministry of External Affairs release documents related to national security to an individual from the BJP?”
Criticising Modi as a “part-time politician” who only makes appearances in election season, he accused the PM of neglecting TN by failing to provide any special schemes and denying recognition to the state’s language. Acknowledging that Modi would don appropriate attire for the state, Stalin criticised him for not respecting Tamil Nadu’s culture.