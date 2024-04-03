Tamil Nadu govt will move SC today to get flood relief from centre: CM MK Stalin

VELLORE: Taking a leaf out of Kerala’s book, the Tamil Nadu government will move the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking funds for flood relief from the union government, Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

Addressing a campaign rally at Vellore Fort Ground on Tuesday, Stalin pointed out that the Kerala government had approached the SC on Monday seeking Rs 10,000 crore from the centre for flood relief. “Karnataka has also made a similar plea. As TN has requested funds for flood relief but received no response, the state will petition the SC on Wednesday seeking release of the funds,” he said.

Responding to the Katchatheevu issue raked up by the BJP, the CM posed four questions on the matter to the BJP. Questioning Modi’s sudden concern for Katchatheevu, he highlighted the increase in arrests and shootings of fishermen by the Sri Lankan government during his regime and he demanded an explanation from the PM for failing to criticise Sri Lanka.

“China asserts claims over many parts of Arunachal Pradesh, has named over 30 in Chinese. What is his response to this? There appears to be a lack of courage to condemn Lanka and a reluctance to oppose China. Can he address the Katchatheevu issue in this manner?” the CM asked.