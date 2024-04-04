64-year-old Kuwait-returnee cheated of Rs 1.5 crore, three held

CHENNAI: Three men have been arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Avadi police for allegedly swindling over Rs 1.5 crore from two persons under the pretext of securing them part-time jobs. Police said the suspects, Manikandan (33), Sadam Hussain (30) and Shanmugavel (31), lured victims to this part-time job scam through the Telegram mobile application. They had also opened bank accounts through which scamsters from abroad swindled the money.

The complainant, Muthukrishnan (64), had been living in Poonamallee after retiring from a company in Kuwait. A few weeks ago, he received a message on Telegram application about a part-time job offer. He clicked the link and was added to a group.

“He was initially assigned a task and after completing it, a small amount was credited to his account. He was given more tasks and was promised more returns. However, when he asked for payment after completing several tasks, the scamsters asked him to deposit a fee in a bank account. Believing this, he deposited Rs 1.51 crore to the account in several instalments,” a police source said.

As he did not get any payment nor his invested amount, Muthukrishnan lodged a police complaint with the Avadi police and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Based on the complaint, the trio was tracked down with the help of the bank accounts, and arrested on Monday. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources further said Dillikumari, a woman from Ernavoor, had also lodged a complaint alleging that she lost Rs 8.3 lakh to the same fraudsters.