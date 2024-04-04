Appavu: Not upset with leadership for denying Nellai MP seat to son

TIRUNELVELI: Denying reports that he was upset with the DMK high-command for not allotting the Tirunelveli MP seat to his son Alex Appavu, Assembly Speaker Appavu said that his son was given the DMK’s student wing post just six months ago, and there are several DMK functionaries who are more suitable to be the MP candidate.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Appavu said, “My son Alex is among the 44 party men who submitted their applications to the DMK headquarters, seeking to contest from the Tirunelveli constituency. I thought the party would allot the Tirunelveli seat to the incumbent MP S Gnanathiraviam again.

However, the party decided to allocate Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli seats to the Congress instead of Theni, Tiruchy and Arani. I deny the reports that I am upset with the party high-command for not allocating Tirunelveli seat to my son. Party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin would know who should be given a seat,” Appavu said.

He also denied the allegations that he made Tirunelveli Congress candidate C Robert Bruce wait when the latter wished to meet him. “When Bruce wanted to meet me, I was about to bathe. However, I advised him to come at night. He came at 11pm to meet me, and we conversed till 12.15am,” Appavu added.

He further stated that his son, Alex, is cooperative with the party leaders. “As a speaker, I cannot seek votes for anybody. However, Alex was continuously taking part in party events. Stalin has formed a strong alliance against the BJP,” he added.