Bihar man dies in Tiruppur after construction lift snaps

TIRUPPUR: A 21-year-old migrant worker died and two others sustained injuries after the construction lift snapped and the trio fell on the ground in Pudupalayam village on Tuesday.

The deceased person has been identified by police sources as Mohammed Sahawaj from Bihar. The injured men were identified as Mohammed Israfil (20) and Mohammed Dilshar (19), both natives of Bihar state.

On Tuesday afternoon, all the three workers took the lift to the third floor of the under-construction building. The iron rope of the lift snapped and three fell onto the ground from the second floor of the building.

Mohammed Sahawaj was declared dead by doctors upon arrival at the Avinashi Government Hospital. Israfil and Dilshar were admitted to a private hospital, and their condition is said to be currently stable.

A case was registered subsequently against the site engineer at Thirumuruganpoondi police station. Further investigation is underway.