Flower vendor kills wife by slitting throat in TN's Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI : A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife near Bagalur in Krishnagiri district.

The suspect was identified as S Mahendra (27), a flower vendor. According to police, Mahendra and his wife Bharathi (26) used to quarrel over his liquor addiction. On Wednesday morning, door of his house was not opened for a long while, following which neighbours alerted Bagalur police. Police opened the door and found Bharathi dead with her throat slit. Her husband was missing. The body was sent to Hosur government hospital for autopsy. A special team led by Bagalur inspector Bharathi Mohan later arrested the suspect.

Three more held for arrest of DMK functionary . Meanwhile, three more people were arrested by the Berigai police for the recent murder of a DMK functionary. S Karthik (35) of Berigai, was waylaid when he was travelling in a two -wheeler by a three-member gang and hacked to death on March 15. The next day N Prathap (24) of Karnataka was arrested and police came to know that the murder was due to property dispute. A special team on Wednesday arrested three more from Karnataka.