Gold and silver worth Rs 8.78 cr seized in Mallur

NAMAKKAL: A flying squad that was involved in vehicle check near Mallur tollgate in Rasipuram seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.78 crore on Wednesday. The FST team stopped a vehicle coming from Salem and proceeding to Madurai.

The vehicle belonged to a logistics company and there were three people inside, including an armed security guard. During inquiry, they told officials that they were transporting over 13 kg of gold and 33 kg of silver, valued at Rs 8.78 crore, in four big boxes.

Since they did not have documentation for the jewellery, officials seized the boxes and placed in the Rasipuram treasury. Officials said the consignment would be released once the logistics team furnished documents for the items.