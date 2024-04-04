I-T searches at AIADMK functionary’s house in Salem

ERODE: Officials of the Income Tax department conducted searches at the house of AIADMK functionary TM Balasubramaniam and properties linked to him at Tharamangalam in Salem. He is the Tharamangalam town secretary of AIADMK and councillor of ward 14 in Tharamangalam municipality. He owns two jewellery shops in the town.

The searches were conducted at Balasubramaniam’s house situated on Sannathi street from Tuesday evening and lasted till Wednesday afternoon. Sources added the searches were conducted following complaints that he had stashed money allegedly to be distributed to voters. Sources added that cash and jewels were seized but refused to reveal details.

On Tuesday evening, a team of Income Tax officials from Coimbatore and Salem conducted searches at his house and shops. His son’s house was also searched. The raid continued till Wednesday around 2 pm. Sources said the officials took away unaccounted cash and jewels, but did not disclose their value. TNIE tried to contact Balasubramaniam for a comment, but his mobile phone was switched off.

