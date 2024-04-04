It’s dictatorship vs democracy: MK Stalin

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has termed the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a crucial battle between dictatorship and democracy, social justice and injustice. During an election rally in Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai, he stressed on the need for replacing the current government at the centre with one that prioritises social justice and progress.

Stalin also slammed the AIADMK for being embroiled in a mega-serial, saying OPS now has aligned directly with the BJP, and EPS, on the other hand, is maintaining an indirect alliance with the saffron party.

Stalin pointed out the exploitation of power by the BJP-led government, citing control over income tax departments, the enforcement directorate, and the CBI. He further emphasised that the agencies seems to be insufficient for the government to set its agenda, as it now seeks to manipulate public opinion by leveraging the RTI. “This move is aimed at confusing the public,” he said, adding the election is a second freedom fight for India and voiced the need for public support for DMK candidates - M S Tharaniventhan in Arani and CN Annadurai in Tiruvannamalai constituency.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said that currently, PM Modi is in a confusion, and this became evident when he went to Uttar Pradesh to speak about the Katchatheevu issue.