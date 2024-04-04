Madras High Court seeks status report on misappropriation of PMAYG funds in Solavaram panchayat union

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad has sought a status report from the state on the probe held into complaints of misappropriation of funds meant for constructing houses to the poor people under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAYG) in Solavaram panchayat union of Tiruvallur district.

When a public interest litigation petition filed by ML Dhamodharan came up for hearing on Tuesday, advocate S Shanmugasundaram, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Rs 54.4 lakh was siphoned off under the scheme.

Information sought through RTI queries revealed that Rs 39.7 lakh was allotted to eight beneficiaries for non-existent houses, Rs 10.1 lakh to ineligible people who are not below the poverty line and Rs 4.6 lakh to those who have already availed the scheme, he told the court.

The additional public prosecutor, representing DVAC, informed the court that an inquiry was underway and 25 witnesses were examined, and eight others are yet to be examined based on similar complaints. The bench directed the state to file the status report by April 23 and adjourned the matter.