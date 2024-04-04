Principal allegedly threatens faculty over office work refusal in Kovaipudur aided college; AUT seeks action

COIMBATORE : A college principal has allegedly threatened a faculty member who refused to do office work.

Now, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) Zone 7 has petitioned the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education seeking action against the principal (in-charge) of a government-aided college located at Kovaipudur for threatening a female teaching faculty who refused to do the office work.

AUT Zone 7, Secretary K Sarvanakumar told TNIE, “The college principal forced the teaching faculties to carry out the preparation of the financial statement. A female faculty member refused to do this finance work. The principal sent an audio message to that faculty member’s WhatsApp number stating that if she didn’t comply her salary would not be credited and the teaching staff must perform office work. It is an indirect threat.”

“The Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai, has not issued any order to the teaching staff of aided colleges to perform office work apart from the regular teaching work. At the same time, the principal has no power to credit the salary to the teaching faculties. As he misused power, we have sent a petition along with the audio file to the Regional Joint Director (RJD) for taking action against him,” he said.

Further,Sarvana kumar urged that RJD should stop the college administration from assigning office work to teaching staff.

When asked about it, RJD V Kalaiselvi told TNIE, “There is a staff shortage in the college. I would look into the issue.”