Stalin hails Manmohan Singh as 33-yr-long RS innings ends

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday hailed the services of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his 33-year-long innings in the Rajya Sabha. “Throughout your tenure, you have displayed a rare combination of humility, intellect and statesmanship, earning respect and admiration from across political spectrum. Your leadership, particularly during challenging times, has been a source of inspiration for many, including myself,” Stalin said.

The CM also added, “As you transition into a new phase of your life, I hope you take pride in your immense contribution to the Indian Union and its people. On behalf of the DMK and the people of TN, I wish you good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all your future endeavours. May you continue to inspire us with your wisdom.”