Tamil Nadu

Stalin hails Manmohan Singh as 33-yr-long RS innings ends

Stalin praises Manmohan Singh's 33-year Rajya Sabha stint, hailing his humility, intellect, and leadership during challenging times.
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo | EPS)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday hailed the services of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his 33-year-long innings in the Rajya Sabha. “Throughout your tenure, you have displayed a rare combination of humility, intellect and statesmanship, earning respect and admiration from across political spectrum. Your leadership, particularly during challenging times, has been a source of inspiration for many, including myself,” Stalin said.

The CM also added, “As you transition into a new phase of your life, I hope you take pride in your immense contribution to the Indian Union and its people. On behalf of the DMK and the people of TN, I wish you good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all your future endeavours. May you continue to inspire us with your wisdom.”

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com