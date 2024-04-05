8000 vulnerable, 181 critical polling stations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that of the 68,321 polling stations across the state, 8,050 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ and 181 have been identified as ‘critical’.
Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of 39 critical polling stations followed by Chennai North constituency which has 18 polling stations under the critical category. Madurai Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of 511 vulnerable polling stations followed by Chennai South which has 456 vulnerable polling stations.
Meanwhile, the state government has announced a public holiday on April 19, the day of polling.
Vulnerable stations
Polling stations where voters/voter segments are vulnerable to threat or intimidation or undue influence etc.
Polling stations where pre-poll complaints relating to political rivalry, etc.
Critical stations
Polling was more than 90% and where more than 75% of votes polled in favour of one candidate in the last election
Polling stations where polling was less than 10%,
Polling stations where re-poll conducted owing to vitiation of poll process and electoral offences such as booth capturing in the past five years
Polling stations where any sort of violence took place on the poll day leading to the lodging of FIR in the past five years
Polling stations with higher than constituency average percentage of ASD voters (absentee, shifted and dead voters)