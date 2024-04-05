8000 vulnerable, 181 critical polling stations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that of the 68,321 polling stations across the state, 8,050 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ and 181 have been identified as ‘critical’.

Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of 39 critical polling stations followed by Chennai North constituency which has 18 polling stations under the critical category. Madurai Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of 511 vulnerable polling stations followed by Chennai South which has 456 vulnerable polling stations.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a public holiday on April 19, the day of polling.

Vulnerable stations

Polling stations where voters/voter segments are vulnerable to threat or intimidation or undue influence etc.

Polling stations where pre-poll complaints relating to political rivalry, etc.

Critical stations