DMK govt failed to keep inflation in check in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK's Jansirani

TIRUNELVELI: Taking a jibe at the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli AIADMK candidate M Jansirani said the inflation rate, which were earlier kept under control by the AIADMK even during the Covid-19 pandemic, has now gone up rapidly under the DMK governance. The leader, who was on a canvassing trail in Ambasamudram here on Thursday, also alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state has worsened since the DMK came to power.

"When AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa was the chief minister, she offered gold for 'thali' to newly married women (under the Thaaliku Thangam scheme). She gave away free bicycles for students, offered financial assistance to pregnant women and set up 'Amma Unagavam and Amma Marunthagam' (canteens and medical shops). After her demise, then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami continued to implement all those schemes," Jansirani said.

She further added that EPS had inaugurated 2,000 mini clinics across the state and introduced 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical college admissions. "He (EPS) set up 11 medical colleges and six law colleges in Tamil Nadu and waived off agricultural loans worth Rs 12,000. He also kept the inflation rates under control during the pandemic. However, people are now suffering due to the skyrocketing prices as inflation rates are high. Moreover, the DMK government has hiked property tax, water tax and milk prices as well," she added.