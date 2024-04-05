Election Officer inspects polling stations in Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI: District Election Officer and Collector G Lakshmipathy inspected various polling stations in the district, and urged officials to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to voters at the polling stations.

Along with Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, officials of the revenue department and panchayat union, the collector inspected static surveillance teams near Pudurpandiyapuram and Kurukusalai on the Thoothukudi-Madurai national highway.

Lakshmipathy also inspected polling stations at the Kulathur Hindu Nadar Middle School and a government higher secondary school in Vilathikulam village union. Hindu Nadar Middle School is among the vulnerable polling stations in the district, and will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, an officer said.

Lakshmipathy inspected polling stations at the Union Elementary School in at K Shanmugapuram, and stations at the Kurukkusalai government higher secondary school, Kavarnagiri government elementary school and Puliyamarathu Arasaradi panchayat union school in Ottapidaram union.

Kavarnagiri government elementary school is a critical polling station.

The collector inspected the availability of basic amenities, preliminary arrangements and precautionary measures at polling stations. He urged the authorities to ensure all basic needs are met to ensure fair and hassle-free poll.

There are 1,624 polling stations in all six Assembly constituencies of the district. Of the 288 sensitive polling stations, 286 are vulnerable and 2 are critical. Speaking to TNIE, Lakshmipathy said that polling at all sensitive stations will be live-streamed. Besides, 50% of the polling stations will be brought under CCTV surveillance and all poll proceedings will be videotaped. The police and revenue officials have been asked to identify the polling stations that need to be brought under CCTV surveillance, he said.